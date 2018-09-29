Eric Berry doubtful for Monday night

Getty Images

Safety Eric Berry hasn’t played since tearing his Achilles in the first game of the 2017 season. He’s officially unlikely to make his return on Monday night.

Berry is listed as doubtful for the Week Four showdown with the Broncos.

No other Chiefs player has an injury designation for the game. Other than Berry, only linebackers Dee Ford and Terrance Smith had practice limitations due to injury. All players other than Berry fully participated in practice on Saturday.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid didn’t confirm a report that Berry is dealing with a bone spur in his heel.

“I don’t know the term and all of that or the medical part of it,” Reid told reporters. “I just listen to the doctors on it and he is not ready to roll. Maybe we can get you that information, but we don’t have that for you right now.”

For the Broncos, cornerback Tramaine Brock is doubtful with a thigh injury. Cornerback Pacman Jones (thigh), linebacker Brandon Marshall (knee), and safety Dymonte Thomas (abdomen) also are questionable.