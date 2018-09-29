Kraft blames reports of tension on “envy and jealousy” of the Patriots

Getty Images

Patriots owner Robert Kraft says people spreading stories of tension within the Patriots organization are jealous.

Kraft said on CNBC that he dismisses any talk that there are any issues between coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady.

“We’ve been together 19 years, which is unheard of for a head coach, a quarterback and an ownership group,” Kraft said. “Thankfully, we have had a lot of success and whenever that happens you become a target. We understand that and there is always tensions and issues and different things you’ve got to deal with. That is part of the privilege of owning a team and being successful. I have a little saying that envy and jealously are incurable diseases. You’d rather be a recipient than a donor. That is what is going on now.”

It’s hard to believe that every single report of tension within the Patriots is based on envy and jealousy. But it’s easy to see why Kraft would want to think so.