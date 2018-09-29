Leonard Fournette tweets, then deletes, that he’ll play on Sunday

Getty Images

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Jets. Unofficially, he seems confident he’ll play — but he may not want the Jets to know that.

Fournette took to Twitter and wrote that he’s “happy to be back” for Sunday’s game. However, he later deleted that tweet.

Given how NFL teams operate, it wouldn’t be surprising if someone on the Jaguars’ coaching staff let him know that he shouldn’t be putting out more information about his injury than the team is putting on the official injury report.

So Fournette seems to think he’s playing, even if we won’t know for sure until the inactives come out on Sunday morning.