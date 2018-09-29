No practice for Randall Cobb

Getty Images

Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb is out of practice again.

Cobb, who was added to the injury report this week with a hamstring strain, was held out of today’s practice. The Packers, unlike other NFL teams, do full practices instead of walk-through on Saturdays, and usually the players who are going to play on Sunday are on the practice field on Saturday.

Cobb is still listed as questionable for tomorrow’s home game against the Bills, but without practicing there seems to be a pretty good chance that he won’t be able to play.

If Cobb is out, that would likely mean more targets for wide receivers Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison, as well as tight end Jimmy Graham.