Packers place Muhammad Wilkerson on IR

Muhammad Wilkerson isn’t expected to play again this year, after suffering a serious ankle injury last Sunday. He’ll officially miss at least eight weeks, via his official placement on injured reserve.

The Packers filled Wilkerson’s roster spot by elevating cornerback Tony Brown from the practice squad. Defensive lineman Deon Simon was signed to the practice squad to take Brown’s place.

Two members of Green Bay’s secondary are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Bills: safety Josh Jones (ankle) and cornerback Kevin King (groin).

Wilkerson, a first-round pick of the Jets in 2011, signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Packers after being released by New York.