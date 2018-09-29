Patriots release Corey Coleman from practice squad

Getty Images

Corey Coleman’s NFL career has hit another setback.

Coleman, the former Browns first-round draft pick, was released from the Patriots’ practice squad, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

It hasn’t been a good year for Coleman, who was traded from the Browns to the Bills during training camp, then failed to make the Bills’ 53-man roster. The Patriots picked Coleman up, but he didn’t last long there either.

Coleman showed plenty of talent during his college career at Baylor, but he’s never put it together in the NFL. Now he’ll hope a fourth team will give him a shot.