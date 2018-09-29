Rams expect Aqib Talib to return in December

Getty Images

Rams cornerback Aqib Talib was placed on injured reserve this week after ankle surgery, but the team expects him back before the season is over.

L.A. coach Sean McVay said Talib should be back and off injured reserve by the end of the regular seaspn.

“We’re very encouraged,” McVay said. “And I know Aqib feels that way and we’re looking forward to getting him back. I don’t know exactly what that date would be but I know that the anticipation is to get him back.”

NFL rules mandate that players on injured reserve must miss at least eight weeks, so Talib would be eligible to return for the Rams’ game at Detroit on December 2.

Based on the results of the first month of the season, the Rams are looking poised to run away with the NFC West, which means the Rams might choose not to risk an injury to Talib if they’ve already got the division locked up in December. But they might give him just enough action in December to shake off the rust, and he should be 100 percent for the playoffs.