Saturday one-liners

Get ready for more of RB James White for the Patriots on Sunday.

Bills DB Tre'Davious White had a very big day the last time he played at Lambeau Field.

Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki has been studying Rob Gronkowski.

Coach Todd Bowles, as he prepares his team to face former Jets TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins, says there was “nothing personal” about the failure to re-sign him.

Ravens rookie TE Mark Andrews has been dealing with Type 1 diabetes since the age of nine.

Targeted 28 times in three games, Bengals CB Dre Kirkpatrick is ready for more; “If they want to keep coming eventually they’ll pay for it,” Kirkpatrick said.

Times are definitely changing in Cleveland; a Saturday morning article cautions the Browns not to take Oakland lightly.

Steelers RB James Conner got things going late in Monday night’s game; will that continue on Sunday night?

Texans WR Keke Coutee will be active on Sunday, and the team has high hopes for him.

Should the Colts make a play for RB Le'Veon Bell?

High-priced Jaguars OL Andrew Norwell has looked average so far.

Titans OT Dennis Kelly has been dealing with a mystery illness.

Broncos TE Matt LaCosse will have an increased role, with Jake Butt out for the year.

Get your Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes jersey while you can.

Chargers DL Brandon Mebane had a career game last Sunday.

Raiders QB Derek Carr is trying to find the right balance with his head coach.

The Cowboys may rely more on WR Brice Butler than WR Terrance Williams on Sunday.

Giants DB Kamrin Moore, a New Orleans draft pick, may have some inside information about Sunday’s opponent.

The Eagles eventually will have to give big money to QB Carson Wentz, which will limit the money they have for others.

Washington owner Daniel Snyder and team president Bruce Allen didn’t know that RB Adrian Peterson was coming in for a visit.

Beer prices have gone up again at Bears game.

Lions WR Golden Tate thinks the team’s new running game could be a difference maker.

Packers offensive coordinator Joe Philbin was impressed by RB Aaron Jones in his debut.

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins is the third quarterback in team history with two 400-yard passing games in the same season, and he did it in four games.

The Falcons had 15 missed tackles last week.

Where is the ceiling for Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey?

The original Slash talks about the new Slash, Saints QB Taysom Hill.

They’re saying the Buccaneers made the right decision to stick with Dirk Koetter over Jon Gruden, but the Bucs didn’t really make that decision; it was made for them when Mark Davis swooped in with $100 million.

The Cardinals cornerback competition across from Patrick Peterson continues.

Rams CB Marcus Peters went from being unlikely to play to playing every snap.

49ers LB Reuben Foster called his Week Three performance “uncalled for.”

Seahawks WR Jaron Brown returns to Arizona with something to prove.