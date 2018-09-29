With 11 questionable players, Pats keep Dolphins in dark

Getty Images

There’s no limit on the number of players who can show up on an injury report. For the Patriots, more than 20 percent of the roster has been listed as questionable for Sunday’s home game against the Dolphins.

The questionable Patriots are tackle Marcus Cannon (calf), safety Patrick Chung (concussion), cornerback Keion Crossen (hamstring), safety Nate Ebner (hip), defensive end Trey Flowers (concussion), receiver Josh Gordon (hamstring), defensive end Geneo Grissom (ankle), tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle), tight end Jacob Hollister (chest), linebacker Brandon King (foot), and cornerback Eric Rowe (groin).

With the Patriots at home, they won’t have to tip their hand and downgrade any of the players to out before traveling, which most road teams routinely do. But, surely, the Patriots already know that one or more of the injured players won’t play. Indeed, chances are that one or more of the 11 questionable players actually has a less-than-50-percent chance of playing, making them technically doubtful to play, not questionable. But the Patriots have no players listed as doubtful.

It’s an example of one of the liberties that teams routinely take with the injury report. If the NFL isn’t going to aggressively enforce the rules, it would be stupid not to push the envelope.