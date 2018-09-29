With Josh Rosen now the starter, Cardinals have incentive to deactivate Sam Bradford

Getty Images

Sam Bradford is healthy after three games. But he’s no longer the starter after three games. And if Josh Rosen manages to hold the job for the next 13 games, the Cardinals could end up saving a nice little chunk of money.

Bradford’s contract pays him a hard $15 million for 2018, with another $5 million available in per-game roster bonuses. When he signed, most assumed that his primary risk for not earning the money came from injury. But now that he’s not playing, the Cardinals have a clear cash incentive to omit him from the 46-man active roster on game days.

It’s a potential savings of $312,500 per week, which translates to a total of $4.06 million over the balance of the year. Which is nearly $1 million more than Rosen’s $3.199 million cap charge for the full season.

Perhaps that’s why coach Steve Wilks, as of Friday, was not ready to say whether Bradford or Mike Glennon would serve as the understudy to Rosen on Sunday. Via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, Wilks won’t inform Glennon or Bradford of the decision until Saturday night.

That could explain why Bradford brushed off reporters on Friday when an effort was made to get his thoughts on the benching and the potential evaporation of that $4.06 million.

Not that he’ll miss it. Bradford, the first pick in the 2010 draft, has earned $129 million in his career, despite playing in only 83 games.