49ers lose Joe Staley, Dante Pettis to injuries

The 49ers are in a hard-fought battle with the Chargers, and players are dropping like flies.

Already ruled out for the rest of today’s game are offensive tackle Joe Staley and wide receiver Dante Pettis, both of whom suffered knee injuries.

And rookie offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey also suffered a knee injury. He’s questionable to return. Second-year defensive tackle Solomon Thomas left the game with an injury as well. His status has not been announced.

The 49ers lost starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a knee injury last week, so they’re at far less than 100 percent. They’re currently tied 17-17 with the Chargers.