Aaron Rodgers: Offense was “not acceptable” on Sunday

Posted by Josh Alper on September 30, 2018, 7:54 PM EDT
The Packers won on Sunday and that’s enough for quarterback Aaron Rodgers to feel “excited to go home and have a scotch or two.”

The 22-0 victory over the Bills isn’t one that’s going to make Rodgers feel content about the team’s offense, however. The Packers picked up 423 yards in the game, but the quarterback called it “non-playoff team offensive-level” and lamented the lack of opportunities given to wide receiver Davante Adams because the Buffalo defense “couldn’t stop him.”

Rodgers said the Packers have to “find ways to get him” the ball after being “terrible on offense” in Sunday’s win.

“I’m also a realist,” Rodgers said, via ESPN.com. “That’s just not acceptable offense for us. Four hundred and twenty-three yards looks pretty good in comparison to some of the games we’ve put forward the first three weeks, but it should have been about 45 points and 600 yards.”

Rodgers got two practice sessions in this week after being limited to one in each of the previous two weeks because of his knee injury. We’ll find out what kind of schedule he’ll be on ahead of Week Five against the Lions in the next couple of days.

  5. Yeah, it wasn’t pretty. There are 12 more games to improve steadily to a playoff level team.

    Still, Aaron will always chase perfection. As the old Lombardi yarn goes, you’ll never reach perfection, but you can reach excellence.

    I want a QB1 who is never satisfied with “OK”.

  jgo304 says:
    McMuffin won’t play the 1 dynamic RB on the roster………what should he expect??
    He had 11 rushes / 65yds and a reception for 17.
    What's your problem ? Maybe you're a Viking fan ?

  11. You’ve got to just love Aaron’s attitude.
    I’ve seen a lot of players sign the big guarantee and then just phone it in.
    It’s awesome to have one of the greatest to ever play the game continue to chase perfection.
    Some will mistakenly call this arrogance, while others will clearly recognize this as Packers’ Football!

    And he’s absolutely right, their offense is a long way from being the playoff contending juggernaut it used to be.
    It’s been sloppy and inconsistent, but its been good enough, for the most part.
    There’s a few reasons for this.
    A major one, I believe, can be blamed on Rodgers’ recent practice schedule.
    New parts will eventually mesh.
    I’m extremely hopeful for the near future of this offense and this team as a whole.

    2-1-1 isn’t a whole lot to be excited about, but there’s plenty of time to still right this ship.
    Nobody’s going to wrap up this division in September.
    Time to get back to work.

  vikesr4reel says:
    September 30, 2018 at 8:33 pm
    Not to mention the crappy defence!!

    And how did your ‘vaunted defense (notice the correct spelling!) do against the Bills

