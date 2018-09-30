Aaron Rodgers: Offense was “not acceptable” on Sunday

Getty Images

The Packers won on Sunday and that’s enough for quarterback Aaron Rodgers to feel “excited to go home and have a scotch or two.”

The 22-0 victory over the Bills isn’t one that’s going to make Rodgers feel content about the team’s offense, however. The Packers picked up 423 yards in the game, but the quarterback called it “non-playoff team offensive-level” and lamented the lack of opportunities given to wide receiver Davante Adams because the Buffalo defense “couldn’t stop him.”

Rodgers said the Packers have to “find ways to get him” the ball after being “terrible on offense” in Sunday’s win.

“I’m also a realist,” Rodgers said, via ESPN.com. “That’s just not acceptable offense for us. Four hundred and twenty-three yards looks pretty good in comparison to some of the games we’ve put forward the first three weeks, but it should have been about 45 points and 600 yards.”

Rodgers got two practice sessions in this week after being limited to one in each of the previous two weeks because of his knee injury. We’ll find out what kind of schedule he’ll be on ahead of Week Five against the Lions in the next couple of days.