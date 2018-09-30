Adam Gase: I didn’t see this coming

Getty Images

Dolphins coach Adam Gase said last week that he wasn’t reading too much into the records of his team and the Patriots when it came to how things would play out in New England on Sunday.

Gase was correct to take that approach. The Patriots moved to 2-2 and handed the Dolphins their first loss of the season in a one-sided 38-7 for New England. Gase’s expectation that the Patriots would be ready to give Miami a tough game didn’t meet what wound up happening on the field, however.

“No, I didn’t see this coming,” Gase said in his press conference. “I didn’t think that we would get out-physicaled. That surprised me. I knew it was going to be tough because that’s just what it is. You come here, I mean I didn’t see too many teams walk out of here [with a win] against a Hall of Fame quarterback. It’s just not going to happen. We’ve got a lot of things to clean up, but it’s fixable.”

Gase said he didn’t see the game as a particular measuring stick — “I think it’s one game in a 16-game season.” — and that he thought the team would be fine putting the loss behind them in time to face the Bengals next Sunday.