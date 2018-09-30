Adam Gase: I didn’t see this coming

Posted by Josh Alper on September 30, 2018, 6:32 PM EDT
Dolphins coach Adam Gase said last week that he wasn’t reading too much into the records of his team and the Patriots when it came to how things would play out in New England on Sunday.

Gase was correct to take that approach. The Patriots moved to 2-2 and handed the Dolphins their first loss of the season in a one-sided 38-7 for New England. Gase’s expectation that the Patriots would be ready to give Miami a tough game didn’t meet what wound up happening on the field, however.

“No, I didn’t see this coming,” Gase said in his press conference. “I didn’t think that we would get out-physicaled. That surprised me. I knew it was going to be tough because that’s just what it is. You come here, I mean I didn’t see too many teams walk out of here [with a win] against a Hall of Fame quarterback. It’s just not going to happen. We’ve got a lot of things to clean up, but it’s fixable.”

Gase said he didn’t see the game as a particular measuring stick — “I think it’s one game in a 16-game season.” — and that he thought the team would be fine putting the loss behind them in time to face the Bengals next Sunday.

18 responses to “Adam Gase: I didn’t see this coming

  3. and don’t forget the hall of fame gm
    and coach

    don’t think that kind of disrespect wasn’t noticed before the game

    you beat a crummy titans back up at home, the jets and raiders

    every year, same story

  4. If you plan to come into Gillette Stadium and walk out with a win you have to be ready. You cant make mental mistakes, you cant have penalty on third down and expect Tom Brady to not make you pay. It just wont work, especially if you let the Patriots get out to a good start in the beginning. Going to be honest I didn’t expect this game to be a blowout…(And Tom Brady didnt have a great game missing his best receiver)

  5. Everyone saw it coming. You can’t beat a cheater in any game three times in a row, its scientific fact. If they know your play calls and have the refs in their pockets, the odds are stacked against you

  6. Nobody saw it coming. It was like the days of old, with CBS cutting away in the third quarter from a blowout win. Wish I could have seen the fourth.

  7. But…..wasn’t this the “more talented” Dolphins team???

    Long season, and there’s a December game in Miami, likely with a lot on the line. More will be revealed….

  12. Just when you thought a team in the AFC East emerged to actually challenge them for the division…..they revealed their true selves. Disappointing to say the least.

  14. Geez coach if you could figure out how to get your head out of your butt you might see things coming. Funny I must be having hearing problems because anything you say right now isn’t be worth hearing. Year 3 coach…

  15. mmmpierogi says:
    September 30, 2018 at 6:52 pm
    AFC East: handing the Patriots a cakewalk playoff birth every year since 2000. Division is hot garbage almost every year

    ————————————————-
    A wild card team has come out of the AFC East the last two years.

    Oh yeah, but………….

  16. Pats 2 losses came courtesy of being banged up, missing Edelman, and playing in a feels-like of 105F in Jax then, missing even more key guys, going to Lions to face an HC who knows better than anyone how the Pats try to plug and disguise all those holes. Plus, being a perennial AFC champ they suffer a lot more talent drain and turnover than most teams – every year, for 16yrs – and always spend Sept trying to reconfigure a half-reconstructed team. Hence 2-2 is not uncommon, like both last year and 2014. And Bills blew Pats out in Sept 2016. And the media called the dynasty finished in each of those three Septembers.

  18. The Dolphins are “Fool’s Gold” most years they appear competitive. A couple of wins and impressive outings and people think they can challenge the Pats. Seen them fold annually since the end of the Jimmy Johnson years. THe Pats will more than likely run the table and take the division (and conference) again and the Dolphins will once again be: 8-8 or 7-9

