Alvin Kamara scores three times, Saints beat Giants 33-18

Getty Images

Drew Brees didn’t set any records this week, but the Saints didn’t need him to light up the scoreboard to beat the Giants in New Jersey.

Alvin Kamara scored three touchdowns in the second half, including a 49-yarder just before the two-minute warning that answered a Giants touchdown and pushed the New Orleans lead to 33-18. The win leaves the Saints at 3-1 through the first quarter of the season, which is good for first place in the NFC South as they head for a Monday night date with Washington.

Kamara scored his first touchdown to cap an 80-yard drive in the third quarter and change New Orleans’ luck after four red zone trips in the first half ended with field goals. He’d cash in again from the red zone in the fourth quarter after the Saints ate nearly seven minutes of clock on a 14-play trip down the field and then he’d ice the game late in the fourth.

Kamara ran 19 times for 134 yards altogether and added five catches for 47 yards. That made for a bigger impact than Giants rookie Saquon Barkley‘s 87 yards and it made up for a quiet day from Brees. He was 18-of-32 for 217 yards, which leaves him 201 yards away from setting the record for the most career passing yards. That may come next Monday, but another defensive outing like the one the Saints got on Sunday could stand up even if Brees remains less productive.

The Giants had three 75-yard scoring drives over the course of the game, but managed just 74 yards the rest of the day against a Saints defense that’s been pretty forgiving to this point in the season. The Giants also had the game’s only two turnovers, so there’s plenty to work on before they go on the road to Carolina to try to improve their record next weekend.