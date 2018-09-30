Are Ravens and Steelers headed for another shootout?

Getty Images

A narrative has emerged in recent years regarding the Ravens-Steelers rivalry: They always have close, low-scoring, hard-fought games.

The last three games in the series have not matched the reputation. And the AFC North contenders could be headed for another pinball-machine outcome on Sunday night.

Last December at Heinz Field, Pittsburgh won a 39-38 thriller. The prior December in Pittsburgh, it was Steelers, 31-27 on Christmas Day.

It may not be any different this time around, given that the Steelers continue to have a potent offense, and a porous defense. The Steelers are capable of scoring 30 or more, and not capable of keeping the Ravens under 30.

The end result could be the kind of outcome the NFL privately covets: A score with both teams in the 30s, like so many prime-time college games that always seem to deliver. And like the Thursday night game between the Vikings and Rams.