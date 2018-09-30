Baker Mayfield blames himself for four turnovers in loss to Raiders

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield made the first start of his career today, in a 45-42 loss to the Raiders. A score like that sounds like a game when the offense played well but the defense didn’t hold up its end of the bargain, but that’s not how Mayfield saw it.

Mayfield said after the game that his own four turnovers — two interceptions and two lost fumbles — were the reason the Raiders put so many points on the board.

“I feel bad for our defense. We gave the Raiders a chance on offense too many times,” Mayfield said. “Our defense played well, we just gave them the ball on our side of the field too many times.”

Mayfield is partially right: Those turnovers did put the Browns’ defense’s backs against the wall. But it wasn’t Mayfield’s fault that the Browns gave up 437 passing yards to Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, and 130 rushing yards to Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch. The Browns’ defense deserves plenty of blame, even if it speaks well for Mayfield as a leader that he wanted to take the blame on himself.