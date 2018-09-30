Bears’ Akiem Hicks ejected for pushing official

Getty Images

Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks was ejected today and may find himself suspended next week.

Hicks was thrown out of the game today against the Buccaneers for pushing an official.

Video of the play was difficult to decipher, but it appeared that Hicks and a Buccaneers player were jawing at each other, and when an official stepped between them, Hicks pushed the official out of the way.

An ejection is automatic for contact with an official, and if the NFL reviews the matter and finds that it was flagrant, Hicks could easily be suspended for another game.

The Bears are up 35-3 late in the second quarter.