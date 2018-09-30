Bengals answer to tie Falcons as Vic Beasley injures ankle

Getty Images

The Falcons watched the Bengals duplicate what they did on their opening drive, with Cincinnati scoring on its first drive.

After Atlanta’s touchdown, Alex Erickson returned the kickoff 35 yards to the Cincinnati 33. It took only five plays for the Bengals to go the 67 yards to the end zone.

Andy Dalton went 3-for-3 for 64 yards and a touchdown. He hit tight end Tyler Eifert for a 15-yard score that tied the game at 7-7.

A.J. Green had a 38-yard reception in the drive.

Atlanta defensive end Vic Beasley injured his right ankle. He is questionable to return after hobbling off on the Bengals’ second play from scrimmage.