Bengals lead Falcons 28-24 at halftime

Getty Images

The Falcons have played some of the most entertaining games of the season thus far. Today is no exception.

The Bengals and Falcons are in a shootout, with Cincinnati leading 28-24 at halftime.

The teams have combined for 526 yards. Neither team has punted, though the Falcons had a drive end on downs.

The Bengals, who have 15 first downs, 237 yards and are three-for-three on third down, have scored on every possession. They have touchdown drives of 67, 51, 75 and 75 yards.

Giovani Bernard has touchdown runs of 10 yards and 1 yard, his third career game with two touchdowns.

Andy Dalton was nearly perfect in the first half, going 14-of-16 for 211 yards and two touchdowns. He found Tyler Eifert for a 15-yard score and John Ross for a 39-yard touchdown.

Six different Bengals receivers have caught a pass.

The Falcons, who have 289 yards of offense, scored on a 7-yard Ito Smith run, a 17-yard Logan Paulsen catch and an 11-yard Calvin Ridley catch. Matt Bryant made a 55-yard field goal on the final play of the half.

Matt Ryan has completed 18 of 24 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns. Julio Jones has five catches for 80 yards.

Tevin Coleman has 10 carries for 45.