Bengals score with seven seconds left to win 37-36

A.J. Green caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Andy Dalton with seven seconds left, allowing Cincinnati to pull out a dramatic 37-36 victory over the Falcons.

In one of the most entertaining games of the season, the teams went back and forth all day. They combined for 902 yards and three punts.

It ended with Julio Jones catching a 49-yard Hail Mary from Matt Ryan but only to the Cincinnati 11 as safety Clayton Fejedelem secured the tackle.

The Bengals’ game-winning drive began at their own 25 with 4:15 left. Green’s fourth catch of the day gave him 78 yards and, more importantly for the Bengals, a victory as they improved to 3-1 and dropped the hard-luck Falcons to 1-3.

Dalton went 29-of-41 for 337 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Eight different receivers caught passes led by Tyler Boyd, who had 11 receptions for 100 yards.

Giovani Bernard had 15 rushes for 69 yards and two touchdowns.

Ryan went 29-for-39 for 419 yards and three touchdowns. Jones caught nine passes for 173 yards, and Mohamed Sanu added six receptions for 111. Calvin Ridley had four catches for 54 yards and two touchdowns.