Browns and Raiders are going to overtime, of course

These two needed more time to settle this one.

The Raiders and Browns are headed to overtime tied 42-42, in a game of wild swings in either direction.

The Raiders appeared to be cooked, before a touchdown and a two-point conversion with 30 seconds left in the game. Derek Carr hit Jared Cook for the touchdown, and Jordy Nelson for the two-pointer, killing the Browns dreams of a winning streak.

Baker Mayfield had a chance and completed a few passes to get to Raiders territory, but threw an interception to Reggie Nelson to send it to extra time.

It was his fourth turnover of the day, and Carr had three of his own.