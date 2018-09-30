Buccaneers bench Ryan Fitzpatrick for Jameis Winston

Getty Images

Jameis Winston is back as the Buccaneers’ quarterback.

Winston, who was suspended for the first three games of the season and benched for the first half of today’s game in Chicago, came in to start the second half after Tampa Bay fell behind 38-3.

On Winston’s first drive, he was pressured by Khalil Mack and threw an ugly pass that was intercepted by Danny Trevathan.

Fitzpatrick was outstanding during Winston’s suspension, topping 400 passing yards in all three games. But he did not play well in the first half today, and it now appears likely that Winston will be the Buccaneers’ starting quarterback going forward.