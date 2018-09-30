Cardinals lead Seahawks 10-7 at halftime

Getty Images

Cardinals rookie quarterback Josh Rosen celebrated his first career touchdown pass. Then, he had it overturned.

Replay reversed Rosen’s 27-yard touchdown pass to Chad Williams, ruling it incomplete. Rosen then drove the Cardinals to the Seattle 4, where they settled for a Phil Dawson chip-shot field goal.

Rosen does have the Cardinals out to a 10-7 lead on the Seahawks at halftime, though.

He drew a 17-yard pass interference penalty on cornerback Justin Coleman to the 1-yard line. David Johnson punched it in from there, though the Cardinals needed a replay reversal on that one after officials ruled Johnson down at the 1.

The Seahawks have shot themselves in the foot with penalties, sacks and missed field goals. They have allowed two sacks, have six penalties and Sebastian Janikowski has missed field goals of 38 and 52 yards.

His 38-yard miss wide right followed a Johnson fumble at the Arizona 26.

The Seahawks also are 0-for-5 on third down.

Dawson missed a 50-yard field goal on the final play of the first half.

Rosen is 6-of-13 for 50 yards. Russell Wilson has completed 12 of 14 passes for 85 yards.

Johnson has 11 carries for 67 yards and the touchdown. Mike Davis leads the Seahawks with 10 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Davis’ 20-yard run with 6:09 remaining in the first quarter gave the Seahawks a 7-0 lead.