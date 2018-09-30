Cole Beasley says he has nothing but love for Dak Prescott

Getty Images

Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley wasn’t blaming his quarterback. He is blaming the media.

Beasley said last week that the receivers are “getting open. That’s all we can do. If you watch the tape, that’s all you’ve got to do. A lot of people aren’t watching the tape. They’re just assuming. That’s fine.”

Beasley said it wasn’t intended as a shot at Dak Prescott, who passed for 255 yards Sunday for only his third 200-yard passing game in his past 12. Instead, Beasley said he merely was defending the team’s wideouts, who have been criticized for not getting open.

“I have always been Dak’s biggest supporter every year, and it’s never going to change, and it hasn’t changed,” said Beasley, who had four catches for 53 yards Sunday. “That is what people do. They take your words any way they want to twist it to cause controversy and try to divide us in this locker room. But it’s not going to work. We all got chips on our shoulder and sometimes it comes out with stuff I say.

“I got love for every guy in this locker room. I am going to fight for all my teammates always. That is what I feel like I was doing. I was fighting for the wideouts. They are my teammates, too. I was defending those guys.”

Prescott told PFT’s Mike Florio after the Cowboys’ 26-24, last-play victory over the Lions that he hadn’t seen Beasley’s quote.