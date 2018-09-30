Colts come back to force overtime

Getty Images

The Colts didn’t look like a team capable of making a run.

They made one anyway.

They forced overtime with the Texans, with Andrew Luck‘s touchdown to Nyheim Hines and a two-point conversion in the final minute leaving the AFC South rivals tied 31-31.

Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn missed a 59-yard field goal which could have won it, on a day when the Texans appeared in control.

Houston led 28-10 in the third quarter before the Colts made their run.

Luck is 32-of-49 for 389 yards and four touchdowns, easily his best game so far this season.