Cowboys lead Lions 13-10 at intermission

At this rate, Dak Prescott will throw for more than 200 yards for only the third time in 12 games. He has completed 6 of 11 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown.

Ezekiel Elliott has run for 58 yards on 10 carries and caught two passes for 42 yards and a touchdown.

Elliott’s 38-yard catch-and-run to the end zone with 1:39 remaining in the second quarter gave the Cowboys the halftime lead.

Tavon Austin dropped a would-be touchdown pass in the end zone, injuring his right shoulder on the dive. He is questionable to return.

Golden Tate caught a 45-yard pass from Matthew Stafford for the Lions’ only touchdown. Stafford is 15-for-21 for 156 yards and the touchdown.

Cowboys nose tackle Antwaun Woods is questionable with a calf injury, and the Lions lost right guard T.J. Lang for the rest of the game to a concussion.