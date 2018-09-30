Dak Prescott didn’t know about Cole Beasley’s comments

Getty Images

Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley made a potentially inflammatory comment earlier this week, regarding the team’s much-maligned wideouts getting open. The implication was that someone else (i.e., the person throwing the ball) had been failing to get the ball to them.

So what did quarterback Dak Prescott think of what Beasley said?

“I hadn’t seen that comment,” Prescott told me by phone after the 26-23 win over the Lions. “I missed all of it.”

Prescott missed all of it because he is committed to staying away from social media in all forms. (Even though Beasley’s comments were made in the locker room and reported in the local newspaper, the fact that Prescott didn’t see it because he’s staying away from Twitter says everything anyone needs to know about how the younger demographic currently consumes news.)

The receivers definitely were open on Sunday, along with the team’s top running back. Indeed, the leading producer in the passing game on Sunday was running back Ezekiel Elliott, who had four catches for 88 yards and a touchdown. The score came from a screen pass, but it was Elliott lined up in the slot that provided an eventual 34-yard chunk on the game-winning drive.

Prescott told PFT that he knew based on the coverage that Elliott would be the primary receiver, after a linebacker walked out to cover him man-to-man. Prescott said the Cowboys have had a lot of success with that play in practice, which culminated with an over-the-shoulder catch by Elliott.

Practice ended up being a very important ingredient in the game-winning drive. Specifically, Thursday practice. That’s when they focus on practicing two-minute offense and working on development the kind of confidence necessary to produce when those opportunities arise during games. When the opportunity arose on Sunday, Prescott said that he spent time on the sidelines talking to his teammates — face-to-face and one-by-one — about what needs to be done.

“I want those moments,” Prescott said. “I want them to not even blink.”

Moving forward, Prescott thinks that the offense can continue to click like it did today, if it can continue to execute in all aspects. He said that, in the first three games, it was often “little things” that would disrupt the flow.

“There’s no excuse in not executing,” Prescott said, making it clear that his focus going forward will be to ensure that all plays, especially in the passing game, are properly executed by all players.

Execution will be aided by confidence in his receivers. Asked to put a number from one to 10 on his confidence in his receivers, Prescott declined to apply a specific digit. “I have a lot of confidence in them,” he said.

Prescott did plenty to inspire confidence on Sunday, and it helped to have Elliott churning up 162 yards rushing and a total of 250 yards from scrimmage.