Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott lead Cowboys to last-second win

Getty Images

Dak Prescott passed for more than 200 yards for only the third time in 12 games, and Ezekiel Elliott had his second consecutive 100-yard game.

It added to a 26-24 victory for the Cowboys over the Lions on Sunday afternoon as Brett Maher kicked a 38-yard field goal on the final play.

Prescott, who passed for 170, 160 and 168 yards in the three games during the team’s 1-2 start, completed 17 of 27 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns. Six different receivers caught passes.

The Cowboys now are 17-4 in the regular season when Prescott throws for more than 200 yards and 7-8 when he doesn’t.

Elliott, who entered the game tied for the NFL rushing lead with Matt Breida, was the team’s leading rusher and the leading receiver.

He rushed for 152 yards on 25 carries and caught four passes for 88 yards and a touchdown.

The Cowboys trailed by one-point after Golden Tate scored his second touchdown on a 38-yard pass from Matthew Stafford with 2:17 remaining. Prescott went 3-for-5 for 50 yards on the game-winning drive, including a 34-yarder to Elliott, who beat Jarrad Davis, to the Detroit 25.

The Cowboys could have won more decisively had they fared better in the red zone. They settled for Maher field goals of 22 and 32 yards after reaching the Detroit 4 and 14.

DeMarcus Lawrence, who entered with 2.5 sacks, made three sacks of Stafford, who was 24-of-30 for 307 yards and two touchdowns. Tate caught eight passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns.