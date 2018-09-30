Dirk Koetter on “horrific” game: We should fire everybody, including me

Getty Images

The Buccaneers found themselves on the wrong end of a beating on Sunday as the Bears ran away with a 48-10 win.

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky had the biggest game of his young career as the Bears averaged over eight yards a play on their way to the easy victory. Success has not come that easy to the Bears offense in the past and head coach Dirk Koetter was asked after the game if there’s any thought about firing defensive coordinator Mike Smith.

Koetter said Smith “didn’t make any tackles or turn any guys loose on coverage” and noted that coaching was just one of the facets of the game that saw the Bears come out ahead of the Buccaneers.

“Based on that game today, we couldn’t make enough changes,” Koetter said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. We should fire every person that was on that field today, starting with me. That was horrific.”

The prospect of firing people wasn’t on anyone’s mind when the Bucs beat the Eagles to go 2-0 two weeks ago. Now they’re heading into a bye off two losses, including the brutal one on Sunday that left Ryan Fitzpatrick on the bench and the team feeling like a lot more than two weeks have passed since they were 2-0.