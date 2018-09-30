Dominique Easley may need another knee surgery

Getty Images

Rams linebacker Dominique Easley missed last season with a torn ACL, which was the latest development in an extended history of knee problems.

That history is getting a little longer. Easley missed Thursday’s win with a knee injury and head coach Sean McVay said that Easley may be headed for his fourth knee surgery in the last seven years.

“We’re looking into it and this poor guy has been through a whole lot,” McVay said, via the team’s website. “In terms of exactly what that means, you just look at how much his knee has been through, the amount of surgeries, the way that he has persevered through it. It might be something that if he has to get that thing cleaned up again, it will be a tough situation. We’re still evaluating, but it’s looking like it could be something that could keep him out for a while.”

Easley moved from defensive tackle to outside linebacker this year and started the first three games for the Rams. Matt Longacre started against the Vikings.