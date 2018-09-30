Donald Penn hurt, Browns keep making plays

Getty Images

The Raiders have problems at the moment, including, but not limited to injuries.

Veteran right tackle Donald Penn just limped off the field in considerable pain, forcing the Raiders to put a pair of rookie tackles on the field. Third-round pick Brandon Parker was forced into the game, since veteran tackle T.J. Clemmings is inactive today. First-rounder Kolton Miller is starting on the other side.

That led to a cascade of negative outcomes for the Raiders, as quarterback Derek Carr offered up his second interception on the following play, with Browns safety Damarious Randall doing the honors.

Then, on the first offensive snap, a pass interference call moved the Browns close, and after a run, Baker Mayfield hit Jarvis Landry for a quick touchdown and a 28-14 lead.

The Browns actually had to challenge to get the two-point conversion ruled in their favor, since Duke Johnson was initially ruled down.

It’s rare, but things are breaking their way for a change.