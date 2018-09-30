Eagles up lead to 10-3 just before half

Getty Images

The Eagles have wide receiver Alshon Jeffery on the field for the first time this season, but their offense has still been moving in fits and starts against the Titans.

Carson Wentz hooked up with Jeffery for one 31-yard gain and he hooked up with tight end Zach Ertz eight times, but the biggest play of all went to Jordan Matthews. Wentz hit Matthews in stride for a 55-yard touchdown in the second quarter to get the Eagles on the board and they turned the only takeaway of the game into a field goal just before halftime to stretch their lead to 10-3.

The takeaway came when Avonte Maddox picked off a Marcus Mariota pass just outside the Tennessee 20-yard-line. The Titans red zone defense came up with a good stop to keep it a one-score game as the teams headed into the locker room.

Mariota was 11-of-18 for 146 yards overall and he showed an ability to throw downfield that was not in evidence during last week’s victory over the Jaguars. That ability wasn’t enough to get the Titans into the end zone, however, and it has now been nine quarters of action since the last touchdown for Tennessee.

Until that changes, the Eagles will continue to have an opportunity to get everything on the same page offensively without worrying about their lead going away.