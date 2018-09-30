Earl Thomas carted off with air cast on left leg

Getty Images

The Seahawks never traded safety Earl Thomas, and now, well, it appears bad news for both the team and Thomas.

Thomas was carted off in the fourth quarter.

The non-contact injury occurred on Josh Rosen‘s 22-yard touchdown pass to Chad Williams with 8:59 remaining. Thomas was running to try to get to Williams when he appeared to lose his footing and leaped over the receiver.

His teammates gathered around Thomas in a circle and held hands as medical personnel attended to him.

Thomas had an air cast on his lower left leg as he was loaded onto the cart. He appeared to raise his middle finger toward the Seattle sideline as he rode off.