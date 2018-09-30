Earl Thomas fractures leg; Will Dissly a patellar knee injury

Getty Images

Seahawks safety Earl Thomas has a fractured lower leg, coach Pete Carroll announced after the game.

“It breaks my heart,” Carroll said, via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune.

The non-contact injury occurred on Josh Rosen‘s 22-yard touchdown pass to Chad Williams with 8:59 remaining. Thomas was running to try to get to Williams when he appeared to lose his footing and leaped over the receiver.

Thomas had an air cast on his lower left leg as he was loaded onto the cart. He appeared to raise his middle finger toward the Seattle sideline as he rode off.

Carroll would not comment on Thomas’ gesture.

“It’s a big stadium,” Carroll said.

Carroll also announced tight end Will Dissly, who was carted off, was diagnosed with a patellar knee injury.