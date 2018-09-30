Ezekiel Elliott over 100 yards rushing as Cowboys lead 20-10

Getty Images

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has his second consecutive 100-yard game and has 173 yards from scrimmage late in the third quarter.

Elliott, who rushed for 127 yards against the Seahawks last week, has 119 rushing yards on 17 carries against the Lions today. He also has three catches for 54 yards and a touchdown.

However, Elliott fumbled for the second consecutive week. This one ended better than last week against Seattle for the Cowboys.

On fourth-and-1 from the Detroit 3, Elliott gained 2 yards but had the ball stripped by linebacker Jarrad Davis. Tight end Blake Jarwin picked it up and scored for the Cowboys, but since it was fourth down, the ball was returned to the spot of the fumble.

On first-and-goal from the 1, Dak Prescott threw to Geoff Swaim for the touchdown. The Cowboys lead 20-10 with 2:59 remaining in the third quarter.