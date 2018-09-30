Falcons take early 7-0 lead

Getty Images

Marvin Hall took the opening kickoff 53 yards to midfield to set up the Falcons in good field position for their first drive. They needed only eight plays to cash in with a touchdown and a 7-0 lead over the Bengals.

Matt Ryan went 3-for-3 for 24 yards on the opening drive.

Tevin Coleman had four carries for 19 yards, but Ito Smith scored the touchdown.

Smith scored on a 7-yard run with 10:27 remaining in the first quarter.

The Falcons had only two third downs, and both were third-and-short. They converted both.