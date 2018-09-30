Golden Tate scores on 45-yard reception, giving Lions 7-3 lead

Getty Images

Golden Tate had 1 yard on his first two catches. He scored a 45-yard touchdown on his third.

It gave the Lions a 7-3 lead with 19 seconds left in the first quarter.

Kerryon Johnson ran for 36 yards on four carries in the first quarter, though 32 came on his first carry.

Matthew Stafford completed 8 of 12 passes for 87 yards and the touchdown in the first quarter.

The Cowboys’ 76-yard scoring drive stalled at the Detroit 14, and Brett Maher kicked a 32-yard field goal.

Ezekiel Elliott has 16 yards on five carries, and Dak Prescott has completed 2 of 4 passes for 68 yards.