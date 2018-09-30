Illness leaves Alshon Jeffery as game-time decision

Getty Images

The good news for Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery is that his shoulder has finally been fully cleared after offseason surgery.

The bad news is that making his 2018 debut on Sunday still isn’t a sure thing. Jeffery came down with an illness that forced him to miss the last two days of practice for the week.

He was listed as questionable on Friday as a result of the illness and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he remains a game-time decision as the start of Sunday’s game against the Titans draws closer. The Eagles promoted wideout DeAndre Carter on Friday to go with Nelson Agholor, Kamar Aiken, Jordan Matthews and Shelton Gibson as other receiver options.

Running back Corey Clement was also listed as questionable due to a quad injury that limited him in practice on Thursday and Friday. Jay Ajayi is back for the Eagles after missing last Sunday’s win with a back injury.