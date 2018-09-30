J.J. Watt appears to be back to form

Getty Images

The winless Texans are cruising at halftime, up 21-10 on the hapless Colts.

But the most important news of the day is that defensive end J.J. Watt is, beyond any doubt, back.

Watt has two sacks in the first half, forcing fumbles on both of them. He was generous enough to let teammate Duke Ejiofor recover the other one, but there’s little doubt he’s on a roll today.

Watt had three sacks last week, so this isn’t a completely new development, but against the Colts it’s clear he’s returning to his dominant form.

For a guy who played eight games the last two years because of knee and back problems, it’s impressive for him to be back in any fashion. To see him playing to his previous defensive player of the year level, is simply amazing.

The good news for the Colts is that Adam Vinatieri set a record, making his 566th career field goal. That got him out of a tie with Morten Andersen for the top spot on that list.