Jaguars handle Jets, move to 3-1

The Jaguars took a step backward in Week Three with a loss to the Titans, but they rebounded without much of a sweat in Week Four.

Jacksonville jumped out to an 18-0 lead and cruised to a 31-12 win over the Jets that leaves their record at 3-1 after the first quarter of the season.

The Jaguars’ control of the game was never in doubt even after the Jets started putting points on the board because Donte Moncrief scored on a long pass and T.J. Yeldon put the game away with a garbage time score.

The Jets only managed 178 yards on the day and sacked Sam Darnold three times while the rookie was completing 17-of-34 passes against an overwhelming defense. Bortles was 29-of-38 for 388 yards and two touchdowns and an interception as the Jags offense again showed it can move the ball when Leonard Fournette checks out with an injury.

That’s three losses in a row for the Jets after they impressed in the Monday night opener against the Lions and Darnold hasn’t looked particularly good in any of the games. That’s hardly the only problem with the Jets right now, but progress from the rookie would make for a silver lining even as the losses start to pile up.

Jacksonville will head to Kansas City next week in a game that will help establish the early pecking order in the AFC. They’ll need to eliminate the turnovers that they overcame easily this weekend if they are going to earn a similar result.