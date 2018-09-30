Jaguars still can’t find way into end zone

Getty Images

The Jaguars offense has gone on two long drives to open Sunday’s game against the Jets, but, in a repeat of last week’s problem, they haven’t found a way to get into the end zone.

Jacksonville lost 9-6 to the Titans at home last Sunday and they have just six points to show for two drives into the red zone in the first half this Sunday. Henry Anderson sacked Blake Bortles to force the first Josh Lambo field goal and the Jags opted to kick after Corey Grant was stopped two yards short of a first down on the second drive.

That 22-yard field goal made the score 6-0 Jacksonville as the Jets offense has mustered just 24 yards on seven plays to open the game. That accounts to just under five minutes of possession and the Jags offense has had a lot more success before they get close to the end zone.

Bortles is 11-of-11 for 111 yards and he also picked up 23 yards on a scramble, but the game remains close because the Jags keep kicking field goals.