Jaguars take 16-0 lead into halftime

The Jaguars found their way back into the end zone in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jets and their defense has pitched a shutout, which adds up to a 16-0 lead after 30 minutes of action in Jacksonville.

T.J. Yeldon had an easy stroll through the Jets defense and turned a short pass from Blake Bortles into a 31-yard touchdown catch. Josh Lambo capped two earlier drives with field goals and then made a 54-yarder with 29 seconds to play in the half to account for the other scoring.

Bortles is 16-of-19 for 216 yards through the first two quarters as the Jets defense has offered inconsistent resistance to their hosts on Sunday. Dede Westbrook has been his favorite target and Yelton appears set for a sizable role over the rest of the afternoon with Leonard Fournette sidelined again by his hamstring injury.

The 16 points may prove to be enough because the Jets have managed just 86 yards of offense thus far. Sam Darnold‘s avoided turnovers, but he missed a couple of open receivers down the field to kill the only promising drive of the day for the AFC East team.