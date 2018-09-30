John Ross scores second career touchdown

Getty Images

John Ross has had an up and mostly down career since the Bengals made him a first-round pick last year.

He caught his first career touchdown pass in the season opener but made only five catches for 27 yards in the first three games combined. He dropped some passes and had some miscommunications with Andy Dalton.

Ross, though, scored a touchdown Sunday, beating safety Damontae Kazee. (The Falcons could use Eric Reid about now.)

His 39-yard catch for a score gave the Bengals a 21-14 lead with 8:11 remaining until halftime. But true to his history, Ross limped off the field.

The Bengals, though, said Ross has no injury to report.

The Falcons since have tied the game at 21-21 in a shootout.