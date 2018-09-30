Josh Gordon: “No doubt I’m going to take advantage of this opportunity”

Getty Images

The Patriots got their first in-game look at wide receiver Josh Gordon since trading for him earlier this month and Gordon had a positive impact in the 38-7 demolition of the Dolphins.

Gordon was targeted twice by Tom Brady and caught both passes for 32 yards as part of the best offensive outing of the young season for New England. Brady said it was great to have Gordon out there and added that the wideout “kind of got us going in certain areas” during the home win.

Gordon said “it’s been awesome to have [Brady’s] support” and predicted that more good things will come as they continue to flesh out their partnership.

“I have no doubt I’m going to take advantage of this opportunity,” Gordon said in his postgame media session. “I’m more than blessed. I’m extremely grateful to be put in this scenario. I think the only thing right for me to do is take full advantage of it. I’m loving it, I’m enjoying it, the guys here are great, it’s a real home environment and I feel as comfortable as ever here. It’s awesome.”

It will be a quick turnaround for Gordon, Brady and the Patriots as they will be hosting the Colts on Thursday night.