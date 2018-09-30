Josh Rosen didn’t get win, but he learned something in first start

Getty Images

It was only one game, but the Cardinals are certain after seeing Josh Rosen‘s fourth-quarter poise that that they have their quarterback of the future.

“A bright spot. Josh Rosen,” coach Steve Wilks said, via Darren Urban of the team website.

Rosen’s numbers in his first start weren’t much to look at: He completed 15 of 27 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown. But he had no turnovers and his receivers didn’t help him with multiple dropped passes.

Further, the 10th overall pick did his part in the fourth quarter. He threw his first touchdown pass to Chad Williams, a 22-yarder that tied the game at 17 with 8:59 remaining. Rosen then drove the Cardinals from their own 24 to the Seattle 27, setting up a Phil Dawson go-ahead field-goal try, a 45-yarder he missed with 1:50 remaining.

“When you have a quarterback with his kind of ability, it’s a shot of adrenaline for everybody,” wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said.

Rosen learned something about himself Sunday.

“That hopefully I’ll be in the NFL for a while,” he said.