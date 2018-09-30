Josh Rosen didn’t get win, but he learned something in first start

Posted by Charean Williams on September 30, 2018, 9:58 PM EDT
It was only one game, but the Cardinals are certain after seeing Josh Rosen‘s fourth-quarter poise that that they have their quarterback of the future.

A bright spot. Josh Rosen,” coach Steve Wilks said, via Darren Urban of the team website.

Rosen’s numbers in his first start weren’t much to look at: He completed 15 of 27 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown. But he had no turnovers and his receivers didn’t help him with multiple dropped passes.

Further, the 10th overall pick did his part in the fourth quarter. He threw his first touchdown pass to Chad Williams, a 22-yarder that tied the game at 17 with 8:59 remaining. Rosen then drove the Cardinals from their own 24 to the Seattle 27, setting up a Phil Dawson go-ahead field-goal try, a 45-yarder he missed with 1:50 remaining.

“When you have a quarterback with his kind of ability, it’s a shot of adrenaline for everybody,” wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said.

Rosen learned something about himself Sunday.

“That hopefully I’ll be in the NFL for a while,” he said.

7 responses to “Josh Rosen didn’t get win, but he learned something in first start

  2. If nothing else we have a slew of young QBs with high potential. I am not saying every one of Allen, Rosen, Mayfield, Darnald, Tribiskey and Watson are going to be stars, but there is potential there. We need a new collection of young QBs to follow folks like Ryan and Rodgers as I do not see a star among the Carrs, Winstons and Marriotas of the NFL.

  3. “Rosen’s numbers in his first start weren’t much to look at: He completed 15 of 27 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown. But he had no turnovers and his receivers didn’t help him with multiple dropped passes.”

    This is the new NFL. This would’ve been a good statistical day back in the 1960’s, now it’s considered bad. Not very interesting when it’s so easy to put up big numbers. Football was a lot better when offense/defense and running/passing was balanced.

  4. djvh2 says:
    September 30, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    You can thank Bill Polian for all this crap. He’s the one who first changed the rules to open up the passing game for the benefit of his QB Peyton Manning.

  5. Josh will be lucky to win two games this year. Maybe that will help wipe that stupid smirk off his face. Probably not though.

  6. He was great. He was dealing and making a ton of nice throws.

    But there were a bunch of drops, pass interference calls, and McCoy was calling the plays and went conservative way too much.

    Wilks/McCoy left about 35 potential yards on the table at the end and with it, a win.

    He easily could have had well over 300 yards and 3 TD’s. Things didn’t work out, so he didn’t. But the throws were there.

    Whenever McCoy went conservative, the drive stalled. When he trusted Rosen, Rosen shined (unless a receiver dropped it).

    Rosen made a few elite throws. Lasers 20-30 yards downfield, towards the sideline (not at) and hit his receivers in stride right at the top of the numbers. Could not throw it better. Amazing throws.

    He’s going to have some rough games like all rookies or NFL players in general, but he played great.

    While stats can tell a big story, sometimes you have to look beyond them. This was one of those times.

    Wilks/McCoy snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, for the 2nd week in a row.

  7. If you watched this game you know Josh looked like the best player on the field all four quarters, on both sides. Threw dimes all day, made smart decisions, never flinched even when studs like Fitz were dropping balls and TDs, when D Johnson was fumbling, or when his first TD on a beautiful throw and catch was reversed. His receivers…Fitz with 2 unusual drops, Kirk and Nelson dropping wide open, perfectly thrown deep balls, left 100+ yards and at least a TD on the floor. Rosen is for real. The Cardinals still have plenty of problems. Seahawks too.

