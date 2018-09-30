Keenan Allen, Matt Breida expected to play in L.A.

Getty Images

The 49ers will not have quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the lineup when they visit the Chargers on Sunday afternoon, but they are set to be at full strength at running back.

The team listed Matt Breida and Alfred Morris as questionable to play on Friday’s injury report because of knee injuries and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that both backs are in position to play.

Breida is tied for second in the league with 274 rushing yards and his 8.6 yards per carry are tops in the league. The switch to C.J. Beathard could lead to a spike in work for Breida as long as he stays healthy enough to remain in the lineup.

The Chargers have a pair of questionable wide receivers and Rapoport reports both of them are expected to play as well. Keenan Allen (knee, tooth) has not missed time this season while Travis Benjamin (foot) did not play last weekend.