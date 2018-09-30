Larry Fitzgerald will keep playing through hamstring injury

Getty Images

The Cardinals’ offense has been a mess this year, but Larry Fitzgerald will keep trudging along.

Fitzgerald will play today despite being listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The report says Fitzgerald has been struggling with the injury and gutted it out last week to play when he probably shouldn’t have.

Sam Bradford has been throwing to Fitzgerald for the first three games of the season, but today against the Seahawks it will be Josh Rosen.

The 35-year-old Fitzgerald has just 12 catches for 113 yards through three games this season.