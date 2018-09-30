Leonard Fournette, Brandon Linder ruled out for Jaguars

Getty Images

The Jaguars offense will be down a pair of starters in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Running back Leonard Fournette was called questionable to return after reinjuring his hamstring in the first half of the game and the team downgraded him to out at the end of halftime. Fournette had 11 carries for 30 yards before getting hurt and giving way to T.J. Yeldon as the lead back.

The Jags also lost center Brandon Linder to a back injury in the first half of the game and he will also miss the remainder of the contest. Tyler Shatley took over for Linder.

The losses may have contributed to the Jaguars going three and out to open the third quarter, but the Jaguars were able to extend their lead anyway. A Logan Cooke punt left the Jets to start a drive on their 2-yard-line and Calais Campbell dropped Jets running back Isaiah Crowell in the end zone for a safety that pushed Jacksonville’s lead to 18-0.