Leonard Fournette questionable to return

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette‘s return to action after missing two games with a hamstring injury was a brief one.

Fournette left Sunday’s game against the Jets in the second quarter after hurting his hamstring again. He’s being called questionable to return.

Fournette had 11 carries for 30 yards and one catch for five yards before heading to the sideline. T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant will handle the backfield work while Fournette is out of action.

The Jaguars lead the Jets 13-0 with just under two minutes left to play in the first half. Yeldon scored on a 31-yard pass from Bortles.