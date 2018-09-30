Leonard Williams: “Disrespectful” Jags went for two up 19, “must say something about us”

AP

The Jaguars went up 19 points when running back T.J. Yeldon scored with 25 seconds left in Sunday’s game against the Jets and most coaches probably would have felt secure kicking the extra point to go up 20 points in that spot.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone went for two, however. He said after the game that the chart he consulted said to go for two in that scenario, presumably to avoid three touchdowns and three extra points in a very brief period. Jets defensive end Leonard Williams wasn’t a fan of that decision.

“I think it’s really disrespectful … but at the same time, I think it’s up to us to gain that respect from other teams and if teams are disrespecting us, it must say something about us,” Williams said, via NJ.com. “That’s how I took it. i took it really personal and I didn’t like it at all.”

Safety Jamal Adams and wide receiver Quincy Enunwa didn’t find anything wrong with Marrone’s decision. Both used variations of saying that they’d also “step on their throats” in the Jaguars’ position.

Sunday’s loss was the third in a row for the Jets, so it’s been a while since they’ve been in such a spot.